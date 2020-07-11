Newcastle fans slam Fabian Schar after poor showing in midfield

Newcastle United have had plenty to celebrate since the restart, losing just one of their first five league games after returning to action, and even then, that loss was against Man City.

Unfortunately, the Magpies came crashing down to earth on Saturday, losing 2-1 away at Watford, courtesy of two penalties from Troy Deeney.

It would be easy to point the finger at either Javier Manquillo or Matt Ritchie for this loss, considering they were responsible for handing Watford two chances from the spot, but there were plenty of poor performances throughout the team, and one man who fans were quick to criticise was Fabian Schar.

The Swiss international has often been one of Newcastle’s best players, winning North-East Player of the Year in 2019, but on Saturday he wasn’t at his best, and that may be down to his manager rather than his own personal shortcomings.

Indeed, Steve Bruce took the bold step of playing Schar in midfield, a position he has previously played only three times in his career, and his inexperience in the role was clear for all to see.

The 28-year-old had no shots, played no key passes, made just one tackle, and committed five fouls in what had to be considered a poor showing.

Understandably, supporters were far from happy with what they were seeing.

Schar at CM is horrendous #nufc — TalkNUFC (@TalkNUFC1) July 11, 2020

We’ve been tragic this second half, Schar is horrific in midfield too — Ben Homer (@BenHomer91) July 11, 2020

@NUFC never play schar in midfield ever again — Scott Hone (@Scott_Hone) July 11, 2020

Can’t take anymore of Fabian Schar at CM he’s dreadful #nufc — Daniel Williams (@dannufc92) July 11, 2020

Schar wasn’t the only man the fans took aim at, many took too social media to criticise the manager’s decision to play him in midfield, stating that it was time for this experiment to come to an end.

The Schar midfield experiment has to end. #nufc — Gary Grant (@Gary_Grant1991) July 11, 2020

Schar is horrific centre mid. How can’t the manager see that? #nufc — Ryan (@RyanTaylor19) July 11, 2020

I’d sack Bruce for playing Schar in midfield. Horrendous yet again. — Ash (@ashsales22) July 11, 2020