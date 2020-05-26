Newcastle fans lay into Richard Keys after takeover comments

Newcastle United’s £300m takeover continues to rumble on into yet another week, leaving fans rather anxious and annoyed by the whole situation and now Richard Keys has riled up the Magpies faithful with a fresh set of comments.

Speaking in a special broadcast on beIN Sports with long-time presenting partner Andy Gray, Keys said: “I’m wondering how much pressure the government has actually put on the Premier League. This is just my thoughts. How much pressure has been put on the Premier League, who know they should turn this down.”

Those in the northeast have been awaiting the day that Mike Ashley departs St James’ Park for the best part of ten years – if not more – after suffering many seasons of mediocrity which is epitomised by two relegations to the Championship.

This is a club that won the UEFA Intertoto Cup a couple of seasons after making the UEFA Cup semi-finals under Sir Bobby Robson.

The notion that a new era, backed by a very wealthy state, is exactly what fans want to bring joy back to their club, which is why many have slammed Keys for making such remarks during this period of uncertainty.

Plenty seem to believe that he’s speaking for mere self-interest, given his employers are a fellow Middle East state in Qatar whilst others have blasted him for his behaviour.

Some also claim that Keys has a massive agenda against United for some reason, which doesn’t help his cause here whatsoever.

Here’s what has been said on Twitter…

Cheer up richard pic.twitter.com/95ajrV3wSL — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 25, 2020

He’s got real problems regarding NUFC. Andy Gray looked embarrassed to be anywhere near the bloke — Peter Monaghan (@petermonaghan39) May 25, 2020

Andy Gray’s body language says a lot. He’s embarrassed by gorilla mitts nonsense. — Mark (@Mark74NUFC) May 25, 2020

Why does this man still have a job? Outrageous comments. — Craig Burgess (@C_Burgess9) May 25, 2020

This agenda Richard keys has against Newcastle continues if this was any other club this discussion wouldn’t be a thing absolutely shambolic — Aaron (@Kainth09798294) May 25, 2020

This is bordering on lunacy. Literally Qatari propaganda. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 25, 2020

You are paid with Qatari cash You have zero credibility on this matter, everything you say comes from a place of self interest. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 25, 2020

Even Andy Gray looks fed up of him at this stage — John Paul Nagle (@Nagser82) May 25, 2020

Don’t give him that excuse, he’s perfectly well. Just an angry, bitter old man. — Will (@WillHay108) May 25, 2020

Odious person,Zero morals and a male chauvinist pig. — Gary wakefield (@Garywakefield9) May 25, 2020

I absolutely hate him so much — 🇮🇪Mark Roche🇮🇪 (@MarkRoc87454440) May 25, 2020

Wow! Just how low can Keys go — Soo Kok Ping (@VinnySoo83) May 26, 2020

