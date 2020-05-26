 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans lay into Richard Keys after takeover comments

Newcastle fans lay into Richard Keys after takeover comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 26/5/2020 | 05:32pm

Newcastle United’s £300m takeover continues to rumble on into yet another week, leaving fans rather anxious and annoyed by the whole situation and now Richard Keys has riled up the Magpies faithful with a fresh set of comments.

Speaking in a special broadcast on beIN Sports with long-time presenting partner Andy Gray, Keys said: “I’m wondering how much pressure the government has actually put on the Premier League. This is just my thoughts. How much pressure has been put on the Premier League, who know they should turn this down.”

Do you agree with Richard Keys?

Yes..

Yes..

No way!

No way!

Those in the northeast have been awaiting the day that Mike Ashley departs St James’ Park for the best part of ten years – if not more – after suffering many seasons of mediocrity which is epitomised by two relegations to the Championship.

This is a club that won the UEFA Intertoto Cup a couple of seasons after making the UEFA Cup semi-finals under Sir Bobby Robson.

The notion that a new era, backed by a very wealthy state, is exactly what fans want to bring joy back to their club, which is why many have slammed Keys for making such remarks during this period of uncertainty.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Plenty seem to believe that he’s speaking for mere self-interest, given his employers are a fellow Middle East state in Qatar whilst others have blasted him for his behaviour.

Some also claim that Keys has a massive agenda against United for some reason, which doesn’t help his cause here whatsoever.

Here’s what has been said on Twitter…

AND in other news, Luke Edwards delivers 5-word update on Newcastle takeover

Article title: Newcastle fans lay into Richard Keys after takeover comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 