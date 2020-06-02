Newcastle fans slam Wilfried Zaha amid transfer report

A fresh transfer claim has led to many Newcastle United fans slamming a Premier League star this week.

Former Magpies defender Peter Ramage has called on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to avoid making a move to St James’ Park this summer, claiming it “wouldn’t be a good move for him” because they are not a ‘top’ club.

It comes a few weeks after The Sun linked the enigmatic forward with a switch to the northeast if their prospective £300m takeover is given the go-ahead.

Who is the better Premier League winger?

Allan Saint-Maximin Vote Wilfried Zaha Vote

They claim that the Eagles value him at more than £60m.

However, the Magpies faithful have slammed Zaha following these reports, clearly stated that he’s not wanted at the club.

Good he's never lived up to the hype — The Gish (@The_Gish) June 1, 2020

Brilliant news, don’t want him! — Garry Ford (@GazFord85) June 1, 2020

Good don’t want him anyway — Adam (@LammoHD) June 1, 2020

Not coming? Well, that’s a relief! — Don Edmondson (@KGPhotoUK) June 1, 2020

Average at best — Mr Potato Head™ (@aborisdrone) June 1, 2020

To be honest he was shocking against us, shocking. — Grim Kev (@StillReaping) June 1, 2020

Don’t want him anyway overrated — douglas payne (@dscpayne) June 1, 2020

Supporters blasted him for being “overrated,” “shocking,” and “average at best” whilst the 28-year-old has provided three goals and five assists in 30 appearances this term, via Transfermarkt.

Which is why a couple of fans would rather have Allan Saint-Maximin as their number one choice out wide. The Frenchman, who is five years younger, has enjoyed similar returns to Zaha, scoring three times as well as laying on four assists but in just 21 appearances.

In terms of figures, the 23-year-old outweighs the Palace star for key passes (1.3) and shots (1.7) per game, as per WhoScored.

So it’s easy to see why they’d rather their summer signing.

Much rather have ASM — Kenneth Murphy (@KennethMurphy2) June 1, 2020

Can’t blame him really, Zaha at 28 he would want to be a regular starter not a back up to ASM… he should stay put where they love him! — SuperSchär (@SuperSchar) June 1, 2020

There was even a comparison made to former Magpies striker Michael Owen, who divides opinion at the club. One member of the United faithful claimed that it would be purely a financial move on Zaha’s part and that’s why he wouldn’t be welcome.

Tbf, there reason he’s been warned against it is because he’s closer to the end of his career than the start, and Newcastle won’t be winning trophies straight away.

Also that a move to Toon would be purely financial. We don’t want another Owen. — Adam (@tabret2004) June 1, 2020

Zaha has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Everton in recent transfer windows, two clubs that are arguably the next target for a club like Newcastle post-takeover. That’s the sort of level they can springboard themselves onto as they gradually become a heavyweight in the English top-flight.

However, as much as Steve Bruce needs another wide option, this final fan may be right. Newcastle must avoid those mercenaries looking for a pay packet rather than to play for a side with rich history.

