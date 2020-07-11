Newcastle fans fuming with Danny Rose after Watford showing

Newcastle had an afternoon to forget on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Watford via two Troy Deeney penalties.

The Magpies’ performance was summed up by a litany of individual errors, notably from Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie who gave away the spot-kicks, but there was another player on the pitch who was arguably just as bad.

Indeed, Danny Rose had an absolute stinker against the Hornets, picking up a 6.14 rating from WhoScored for a performance that saw him make just one tackle, with no interceptions, clearances or key passes.

Rose’s game got off to a poor start. He was chastised early on by his captain for failing to clear a ball when the team were in danger, and due to the lack of a crowd, every viewer could hear exactly what Jamaal Lascelles thought of the full-back’s error.

It wasn’t just the centre-back who had a few choice words for Rose as a number of fans took to social media to voice their complaints with the Tottenham loanee’s performance.

Danny Rose is stealing a living — Robbie (@WatsonARobbie) July 11, 2020

Rose and Shär not looking the least bit interested today. Rose in particular looks terrified of being on or near the ball #NUFC — Joe McLaughlan (@Joe__McL) July 11, 2020

Oh & as for Danny Rose. He’d be lucky to make it in the Hartlepool team. — Tom Perry (@Tomp29193) July 11, 2020

Milk turns faster than Danny rose — Ethan Bambrough (@Ethan_Bambrough) July 11, 2020

The defender may only have a few games left as a Newcastle player due to his loan deal being up at the end of the season.

Of course, as with many loan deals, rumours have circulated that Steve Bruce’s side are looking into the possibility of signing him permanently, but after this performance, many United fans don’t want to see him back beyond the end of the season, and you can’t blame them for having that point of view after Saturday’s poor showing.

We CAN NOT sign Danny Rose permanently! He is lazy and wasteful, he’s been Watford best player. #NUFC #Amazon — Tom Pope (@TomPope90) July 11, 2020

Danny Rose isn’t doing much to convince the club to sign him today mind. All over the place — Scott Noble (@scottnoble1991) July 11, 2020

If we sign Danny Rose I might give up on the Toon for good. Absolutely abysmal today. On the plus side though, that’s another nail in the Villa relegation coffin. — Smiff (@smiffsoft) July 11, 2020