Newcastle must sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa

Whilst the takeover hasn’t officially gone through yet, that hasn’t stopped talks of big-money transfers involving Newcastle.

And the latest man to be linked in recent days, is Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.

According to Italian publication La Nazione (via Sport Witness), the Magpies have set their sights on the £43.2m-rated attacker, although they are set to face competition from fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

The report claims that whilst there’s no indication of how much Steve Bruce’s side would be willing to put on the table at this moment, the fact they may have considerable funds at their disposal in the near future may see them overtake other sides in the race to sign Chiesa.

And if a deal can be struck for the 22-year-old, then Newcastle could have one of the most wide duos in the top-flight.

With Allan Saint-Maximin proving himself to be a superb acquisition from French side Nice last summer – he has four goals and seven assists – Newcastle already have one of the more devastating wingers in the division.

Adding Chiesa to the equation, who is comfortable playing on either side and even through the middle, could see the Magpies become a real force from out wide.

Former World Cup winner, Bruno Conti, waxed lyrical about the Italian’s abilities, saying: “He has all the quality to do well, because he is a genuine talent. Much like me, he can play on either flank depending on whether the Coach asks him to get to the by-line and cross or pull back inside and try for a shot. In order to do that, you need your basic technique to be flawless.

“That’s not even taking into account that Chiesa has a great eye for goal and is physically strong, which enables him to switch gears quickly from defence to attack.”

Unlike Saint-Maximin whose average of 4.6 dribbles per game ranks second in the Premier League, Chiesa is far more of a goal-scoring presence.

If Newcastle sign Chiesa, would they have the two best wingers?

Yes Vote No Vote

In Serie A this season, he has fired off 3.3 shots per game, whilst still maintaining averages of 1.3 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per match too. Having someone like Saint-Maximin to be more direct with his running and take players on, and then Chiesa on the opposite flank making driving runs into the box to finish seems like it has major potential to wreak havoc.

It’s a move that the Magpies could see major rewards from.