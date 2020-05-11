Newcastle may repeat their Michael Owen mistake with Gareth Bale

According to Marca, Newcastle have made Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale one of their main priorities should the club’s proposed takeover go through.

What’s the word?

The Magpies have been linked with some high-profile names in recent weeks, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and James Rodriguez being touted with potential moves to St James’ Park.

Now, Spanish publication Marca claim that “Bale’s name is now being talked about as a priority for the new owners, who would have the money to afford him”, and that “the prospective owners have also earmarked Mauricio Pochettino as their desired new coach and the Argentine would be in favour of a move for Bale”.

Shades of Owen

A world-renowned star, with a history of injury problems arriving at St James’ Park. Sound familiar?

Newcastle of course will know all about the potential consequences of bringing in someone like Bale to the club, particularly after their nightmare with Michael Owen.

The former England international arrived on Tyneside for what was then a club-record fee of £17m from Real Madrid, with Graeme Souness waxing lyrical after the announcement of his arrival.

He said: “The chairman nearly fell off his seat when I handed him a piece of paper saying this was the man I wanted. There are few people capable of filling Alan Shearer’s shirt, but Michael is one of them.”

Things didn’t turn out how Souness wanted however, with Owen suffering numerous injuries, and playing just 79 games in total and eventually walking away on a free.

So whilst Bale would certainly get the fans excited in terms of sheer star appeal, perhaps the Magpies should think again before spending big-money on both transfer fee and wages to sign him – he reportedly earns £600k-a-week at Madrid. The Welshman has had his fair share of struggles with form and fitness in recent seasons, and wouldn’t exactly represent the future of the club.

They’ve already been burnt once before. It’s time they learn their lesson this time around.

