Newcastle fans react to major Gareth Bale update

No doubt one of the more sensationalist transfer stories involving Newcastle in recent weeks, but the Gareth Bale rumours appear to have been dead and buried already.

With the Magpies in the midst of a potential takeover, and some big-money signings possibly on the horizon, the Real Madrid star was one of the marquee names linked with a move to St James’ Park.

But now, according to journalist and sports correspondent in Spain for AFP, Tom Allnutt, even if the takeover goes through and Newcastle do show some interest in luring Bale away from Los Blancos, the Welshman is “not interested” in the making the switch.

After hearing about the update on Bale, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the news.

Had another Michael Owen written all over it! British player with preconceived ideas of Newcastle as a club and city, earning big bucks abroad, not getting a game but his ego is waiting for a ‘big name’ club to want him…. — SB (@SBNUFC) May 16, 2020

Someone who wanted to sign for a Chinese club last summer. Think that tells you his career goals. It’s not performing on the pitch it’s filling his piggy bank. Even if we had an unlimited transfer budget you’d still like to see a players who’s gonna give it their all for the club — Danny Casey نيوكاسل (@hotfuss1988) May 16, 2020

No worries mate. We have Atsu pic.twitter.com/g013KiaoxH — Daniel Soo ⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@Dansoo) May 16, 2020

Golf courses not up to his standard — michael johnson (@mikemx52000) May 16, 2020

Good, he’d just be a backup dancer to ASM anyway — Alex🇸🇦 (@nufcaIex) May 16, 2020

Good, as I have no interest in him moving to us either. — Magpietilidie (@Magpietilidie) May 16, 2020

Yeah this story stank of Michael Owen v2 anyway… the feeling is mutual 🤷🏾‍♂️👍🏾 — T-R-NUFC (@nufc_r) May 16, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans insisted that they didn’t want another “overpaid” star to turn up at St James’ Park.

Good,we don’t want another overpaid mercenary 👍 — MSW (@Toonattics) May 16, 2020

Good he’s an overpaid show pony — Henry Porter (@HenryPorterNot) May 16, 2020

Well that didn’t take long.

Would you splash the cash on Gareth Bale this summer?

Absolutely Vote No way Vote

Just as the Bale to Newcastle rumours started emerging, the story has effectively been killed off. And even fans of the Tyneside club don’t seem too surprised or bothered.

Whilst new signings and big names could be on the cards, there is also an air of realism to the kinds of players the club would be able to attract. And Bale just doesn’t fall into that category.