Newcastle fans react to major Gareth Bale update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 09:45am

No doubt one of the more sensationalist transfer stories involving Newcastle in recent weeks, but the Gareth Bale rumours appear to have been dead and buried already.

With the Magpies in the midst of a potential takeover, and some big-money signings possibly on the horizon, the Real Madrid star was one of the marquee names linked with a move to St James’ Park.

But now, according to journalist and sports correspondent in Spain for AFP, Tom Allnutt, even if the takeover goes through and Newcastle do show some interest in luring Bale away from Los Blancos, the Welshman is “not interested” in the making the switch.

After hearing about the update on Bale, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the news.

A couple of Newcastle fans insisted that they didn’t want another “overpaid” star to turn up at St James’ Park.

Well that didn’t take long.

Just as the Bale to Newcastle rumours started emerging, the story has effectively been killed off. And even fans of the Tyneside club don’t seem too surprised or bothered.

Whilst new signings and big names could be on the cards, there is also an air of realism to the kinds of players the club would be able to attract. And Bale just doesn’t fall into that category.

