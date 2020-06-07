George Caulkin provides reason for Newcastle takeover delay

With Newcastle’s proposed takeover continuing to drag on by the day, Magpies fans would be forgiven for getting all tired and wearisome of the whole thing.

The Telegraph had previously reported that the Premier League had completed a thorough investigation into the proposed £300m sale, and that a final decision was expected to be made within days.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Faustino Asprilla Mirandinha

But that of course, hasn’t turned out to be the case.

And now, The Athletic journalist George Caulkin has delivered his verdict on why the process continues to take more time, but suggested that most of it has been “done for a while”.

Project restart was the big outside factor. And they were still answering questions on piracy last week. My *reading* of it is that the bulk has been done for a while, but the decision has to be as watertight as humanly possible. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 6, 2020

As well as deliberating over the Tyneside club’s takeover, the Premier League also has its utmost attention on ensuring the return of top-flight football in England goes without a hitch.

And with the first game set to kick off in less than a couple of weeks, perhaps Newcastle will see a bit more traction sooner rather than later when it comes to their takeover.