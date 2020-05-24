Newcastle fans react to interest in Gonzalo Higuain

Another day, and another high-profile name being linked with a move to Newcastle this summer. And this time, it’s the turn of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain to be touted with a switch to St James’ Park.

According to The Express, both the Magpies and Premier League rivals Wolves are ready to hand the Argentine another chance of shining in the Premier League – Higuain of course had a fairly uneventful spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea a couple of seasons ago.

The report claims that Juventus are keen to offload the veteran this summer, and that the “Magpies new owners are looking for big-name signings to announce their intentions and haven’t been put off by Higuain, 32 struggling when he was at Stamford Bridge”.

After hearing about the links to the centre-forward, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their reaction.

No thanks, l want to see players join the Toon because they want to do well for us. And push us on the right end of the table, and not just the amount cash they can bleed from the club, — paddy (@cameron119966) May 24, 2020

Exactly the kind of signing we shouldn’t be making if we are suddenly minted… — Liam Shepley (@shepaz) May 24, 2020

Might aswell bring john barnes out of retirement — Alex 🏠 (@MaxwellA98) May 24, 2020

Cavani is much better + free transfer — jaqen h’ghar (@d7d7zzz) May 24, 2020

@techcomDN38416 @alexoliver101 I hope to God this is not true. Hiquain would be a dreadful buy. May as well stick Big Andy up top 😒 #nufc — David Timbrell (@Actually__Dave) May 24, 2020

Some Newcastle fans suggested that Higuain is the kind of signing they desperately need to avoid, as he would only come to St James’ Park for the money.

He’s everything we should avoid – end of career, looking for final payday, stuck on long contract on high wages. — Gothmog’s pyjamas (@JDslippers) May 24, 2020

Gonzalo Higuain just wants to come to sjp only for the money and I rather have Rondon back. — SGC_Jose (@SgcJose) May 24, 2020

Gotta love a gold digger 😂 — Gryph (Still Staying Home) (@MxG84) May 24, 2020

In his time at Chelsea, Higuain managed just five goals in 18 appearances, struggling to match the kind of form he once showed at Real Madrid.

Would signing Gonzalo Higuain be a waste of money?

Yes Vote No Vote

At 32, he certainly isn’t going to be the future of Newcastle’s strikeforce, but his pedigree alone surely warrants some attention. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world in his career, and with the kind of reputation he has built, would be the kind of statement signing that gets people to sit up and take notice.