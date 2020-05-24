 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to interest in Gonzalo Higuain

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/5/2020 | 07:35pm

Another day, and another high-profile name being linked with a move to Newcastle this summer. And this time, it’s the turn of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain to be touted with a switch to St James’ Park.

According to The Express, both the Magpies and Premier League rivals Wolves are ready to hand the Argentine another chance of shining in the Premier League – Higuain of course had a fairly uneventful spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea a couple of seasons ago.

The report claims that Juventus are keen to offload the veteran this summer, and that the “Magpies new owners are looking for big-name signings to announce their intentions and haven’t been put off by Higuain, 32 struggling when he was at Stamford Bridge”.

After hearing about the links to the centre-forward, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their reaction.

Some Newcastle fans suggested that Higuain is the kind of signing they desperately need to avoid, as he would only come to St James’ Park for the money.

In his time at Chelsea, Higuain managed just five goals in 18 appearances, struggling to match the kind of form he once showed at Real Madrid.

Would signing Gonzalo Higuain be a waste of money?

Yes

Yes

No

No

At 32, he certainly isn’t going to be the future of Newcastle’s strikeforce, but his pedigree alone surely warrants some attention. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world in his career, and with the kind of reputation he has built, would be the kind of statement signing that gets people to sit up and take notice.

