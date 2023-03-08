A key feature in Newcastle United's promising season so far has been that of goalkeeper, Nick Pope, with the experienced Englishman having been a truly colossal presence in the sticks for the Magpies in recent months.

Signed from relegated Burnley for just £10m during the summer, the 30-year-old has proven an absolute "steal" as far as Eddie Howe's side are concerned, according to journalist Josh Bunting, having been integral to the club's top-four push.

While the ten-cap international did endure the notable low point of picking up a red card in the defeat to Liverpool a few weeks ago - subsequently ruling him out of the Carabao Cup final - he has largely been a reliable asset to date, keeping 12 clean sheets in just 24 Premier League appearances, conceding just 17 goals in that time.

The one-time Charlton Athletic man was also integral in the surge to Wembley in the League Cup, memorably proving the penalty shootout "hero" - in the words of The Athletic's Chris Waugh - in the third-round win over Crystal Palace.

The 6 foot 3 titan was also hailed as "the best goalkeeper in the world" by teammate Bruno Guimaraes after playing a starring role in the semi-final, first-leg win over Southampton, with that an illustration of just how highly regarded he is at St James' Park.

While the hope will be that Pope can go on to thrive for years to come, Howe and co may already have their eye on who could be the Soham-born star's long-term successor, with 18-year-old Max Thompson arguably a standout candidate to emerge as the heir to imposing stopper in the future.

Who is Newcastle youngster Max Thompson?

The Newcastle native - who signed his first professional contract for the club back in December 2021 - has already been earmarked as a possible star of the future, having been drafted in as the third-choice option at Wembley amid Pope's suspension and with backup option, Martin Dubravka also cup-tied.

Son of long-serving kit man Ray Thompson, the youngster seemingly appears destined to make the step up in the near future, having already emerged as a leading fixture at youth level with 36 appearances for the U18s, as well as 11 outings for the U21 side.

The teenager proved his credentials as a possible heir to Pope after showcasing his penalty-saving prowess in the recent defeat to West Bromwich Albion in Premier League 2, having denied Jamie Andrews with a 'fine save' on Monday evening - as per the Chronicle's Chris Knight.

The emerging prospect also previously caught the attention of football writer Mark Carruthers last year, with the respected source stating: "Really impressed with Max Thompson in goal. Calm, reassuring and his handling has been impeccable."

That glowing praise seemingly bodes well for the impact that young Thompson can go on to make in the years to come, with the teen sensation having ample time to learn and develop before pushing for a regular place in Howe's side.