Newcastle target James Rodriguez can unlock Joelinton

According to Caracol, Newcastle are interested in making a move for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez this summer.

What’s the word?

With the club close to being taken over, the Magpies have been linked with a whole host of names in recent weeks, and now it’s the turn of Madrid play-maker Rodriguez.

As per Spanish publication Caracol, the Tyneside club have earmarked the Colombia international as a potential signing for this upcoming transfer window, and that he has a value of €32m (£28m).

The report further claims that with Rodriguez’s contract ending soon with Los Blancos, the Spanish side are keen to get as much money back as possible for him, and are thus willing to offload him this summer.

Helping Joelinton

Whilst James’ stock may not have reached the extraordinary heights he hit during the 2014 World Cup when he finished as the tournament’s top goal-scorer, he still represents bona-fide quality in that attacking midfield position.

And that is exactly what someone like Joelinton is desperately in need of. The Brazilian has endured a nightmare debut campaign in English football after arriving from the Bundesliga last season – he managed just three total goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

But having someone like Rodriguez to help feed balls into him, and play those cute passes that all strikers dream of, may be the key to finally unleashing his true potential. The Colombian has an impressive career average of 2.3 key passes per game, and having that creativity in the side would surely allow Joelinton to be presented with more chances.

Described as a “special player” by current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, a swoop for Rodriguez makes a lot of sense.

