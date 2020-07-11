Newcastle ace Javier Manquillo had a nightmare display

After getting thumped 5-0 by former Premier League champions Manchester City, Newcastle suffered another disappointing defeat, this time to Watford away from home.

The Magpies got off to the best possible start after Dwight Gayle put them in front within 23 minutes, but a couple of penalties from Troy Deeney swung things in the Hornets’ favour, with Nigel Pearson’s side coming out with a 2-1 win.

And after making a few changes to the starting line-up following the City clash, Bruce would surely have been hoping for a far better performance and result from his players.

One man who came into the side at Vicarage Road, was Javier Manquillo, and the Spaniard’s display would surely have felt like a major kick in the teeth for Bruce.

Coming into replace USA international DeAndre Yedlin on the right-hand side of defence, Manquillo just never seemed to get to grips with the game, either defensively or with the ball at his feet.

As per Sofascore, his 5.5 match rating was the worst of any player on the pitch, and it’s difficult to argue against that. As well as hauling down Ismaila Sarr for Deeney to convert Watford’s winner from the penalty spot, Manquillo was dribbled past twice, committed three total fouls, and lost possession a staggering 20 times – the joint-most of any Magpie.

And in possession, the right-back failed to really provide Newcastle with any kind of width or support to the front players. He attempted no dribbles whatsoever, provided no accurate crosses or key passes, and completed just 70% of his passes.

After watching his side fall to a shambolic defeat at the Etihad, Bruce would surely have been hoping some of the players who came into the side would give him a much different reaction.

Instead, Manquillo’s display was nothing short of disastrous, and a real kick in the teeth for his manager.