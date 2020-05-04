Newcastle swooping for Jesse Lingard would be so foolish

So the Mike Ashley era at Newcastle may be coming to an end very soon.

The Magpies look set to be taken over by new leadership, and with it, the hope that they may finally be able to compete for something other than trying to just stay in the Premier League.

And with new investment likely, fans may already be dreaming about new big-money signings, and marquee names. But according to 90min, the Tyneside club have earmarked Jesse Lingard as a potential option for this upcoming summer transfer window.

Whilst the England international may be plying his trade for Manchester United, his form over these past couple of campaigns has been nothing short of disastrous.

The man earning £75k-a-week at Old Trafford has played 35 times across all competitions this season for the Red Devils, and has managed just two goals and two assists – not the kind of record expected of someone who is playing in one of the attacking midfield positions.

If anything, rather than for what he has done on the pitch, Lingard has become far more well-known, and been in the spot-light for his actions off the pitch and his social media presence.

Would Jesse Lingard be the most disappointing signing Newcastle could make?

Yes Vote No Vote

As Newcastle look set to enter into a new era, the last thing they need to be doing is repeating the kind of transfer mistakes they have been making under the Ashley era – the likes of Albert Luque, Michael Owen and even Joelinton to name but a few.

The warning signs are there for all to see when it comes to Lingard – the lack of actual end product, his poor run of form, and the distractions that come with him away from the field too.

The Magpies would be making an incredibly foolish mistake by bringing him to St James’ Park this summer.

