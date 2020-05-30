Newcastle fans leap to Joelinton’s defence after honest comments

After arriving from Hoffenheim last summer, it’s fair to say Joelinton didn’t exactly set the world alight at Newcastle.

The Brazilian managed just one Premier League goal all season, with his only strike coming way back in August of last year when he struck the winner against Tottenham.

Speaking to Goal in Brazil (and quoted by The Shields Gazette), the striker admitted that his struggles in front of goal has been a major burden on his shoulders, but insisted that he will eventually come good at St James’ Park.

He said: “I think that for any striker, going for a while without scoring is bad, it leaves us with great anxiety. But I think it’s part of this beginning of trajectory in English football, and I’m not used to being shaken by a bad moment. I seek strength to train, improve and return to the games to score goals and help Newcastle come out with the victories.”

And after hearing about Joelinton’s vow to start firing, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to throw their support behind the 23-year-old.

Good attitude 👍 — David Short (@davidshort63) May 29, 2020

In joe we trust ⚫⚪🔥 — Jack (@jchaytor16) May 29, 2020

I believe If the takeover goes through and we get a good manager with decent players joelington can play in his preferred position and we can get the best out of him — Aaron (@Kainth09798294) May 29, 2020

Spoken like a champion — Ian Stainthorp (@ticktoxick) May 29, 2020

Go on son! Bounce back and prove everybody wrong – there’s nothing I’d like to see more! — Derek Y Williamson (@Toon_Soul_Del) May 29, 2020

Let’s hope he has benefitted from the break and he even may benefit from the lack of a big crowd during coming weeks — Paul G (@Garf0412) May 29, 2020

A couple of fans suggested that Joelinton may actually come good under a new manager, with one supporter claiming that appointing Mauricio Pochettino (who has been touted with the Magpies job) might just do the trick.

Give him Pochetino and he will come good — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) May 29, 2020

Under a different manger and tactics we just might see the best of him !! — stuart robson (@stuart_robson) May 29, 2020

After seeing the Brazilian’s disappointing debut campaign on Tyneside, it’s refreshing to see many of the club’s supporters still show their faith in the £18m-rated striker.

At only 23, he still has plenty of time to get settled in to English football, and perhaps this current break may just see him pick things up when the Premier League restarts next month.