 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to former ace Kevin Mbabu's display

Newcastle fans react to former ace Kevin Mbabu’s display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 07:15pm

After signing Kevin Mbabu as a 17-year-old back in 2013, Newcastle didn’t really get to see the defender truly flourish and develop at St James’ Park.

He spent the majority of his time on Tyneside with the club’s U23s, and only made five first-team appearances. After then spending a season on loan back home in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys, the Magpies allowed him to join them on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017, and his career has gone uphill since then.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

After playing 100 games for the Swiss side, Mbabu earned a move to Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg, and on Saturday afternoon, put in an impressive display against Augsburg.

As per Sofascore, his 8.0 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, winning a mammoth 14 of his 18 total duels, completing seven of his nine attempted dribbles, and having 105 touches – all of them being the highest on the day.

And after seeing his display, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their former ace.

Some Newcastle fans bemoaned the fact that former manager Rafa Benitez made a “mistake” in failing to give Mbabu a proper chance and let him go.

As is always the case in football, there are just certain youngsters who either fall through the net, or don’t realise their actual potential until they go somewhere else.

Did Kevin Mbabu deserve a bigger chance at Newcastle?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And that’s certainly what’s happened with Mbabu. The Swiss ace has come into his own in recent seasons with Young Boys and now Wolfsburg, and naturally, Newcastle fans look back at their decision to sell him with a sense of regret.

Article title: Newcastle fans react to former ace Kevin Mbabu’s display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 