Newcastle fans react to former ace Kevin Mbabu’s display

After signing Kevin Mbabu as a 17-year-old back in 2013, Newcastle didn’t really get to see the defender truly flourish and develop at St James’ Park.

He spent the majority of his time on Tyneside with the club’s U23s, and only made five first-team appearances. After then spending a season on loan back home in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys, the Magpies allowed him to join them on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017, and his career has gone uphill since then.

After playing 100 games for the Swiss side, Mbabu earned a move to Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg, and on Saturday afternoon, put in an impressive display against Augsburg.

As per Sofascore, his 8.0 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, winning a mammoth 14 of his 18 total duels, completing seven of his nine attempted dribbles, and having 105 touches – all of them being the highest on the day.

And after seeing his display, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their former ace.

Kevin Mbabu is pretty good, isn’t he.. Always find it so frustrating that we let him go when he gave us reason to believe he was cut out for the PL the few times he got a chance! #NUFC #Wolfsburg pic.twitter.com/L5FxiVWnLw — NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) May 17, 2020

I’d say probably the poorest decision in terms of player departure during the Benítez era — Simon (@SimonBe34274641) May 17, 2020

Keven Mbabu, left us for Switzerland, then ended up Germany and he’s been one of the best full backs in the league — Sean McCabe (@SeanMcCabe23) May 17, 2020

Letting Kevin Mbabu leave Newcastle is a travesty #nufc — Emre Cans (@GAZZAAA8) May 16, 2020

Bring him home — Bander Mogren (@Mandys_eleven) May 17, 2020

Had a blinder against chelski dunno how he wasn’t kept… beggars belief — Jimbob (@JamesMc10048418) May 16, 2020

Some Newcastle fans bemoaned the fact that former manager Rafa Benitez made a “mistake” in failing to give Mbabu a proper chance and let him go.

Selling Kevin Mbabu was the single biggest mistake Rafa Benitez made during his time as manager of Newcastle. The guy is just a straight up baller. #NUFC — hasan (@hasancho7) May 17, 2020

it’s ok to say Rafa made mistakes. Mbabu is better than Yedlin, and Manquillo combined. It was a mistake, every manager makes them. — Matthew (@JB4t00n) May 16, 2020

One thing Rafa got wrong was Mbabu. Criminal we let him go #NUFC https://t.co/2ULziUF6SC — Liam Ritchie (@Liam_Ritchie) May 16, 2020

Rafa rarely got things wrong but I’m surprised he couldn’t see there was a player there. — Nick Bird (@nickbird1982) May 17, 2020

As is always the case in football, there are just certain youngsters who either fall through the net, or don’t realise their actual potential until they go somewhere else.

And that’s certainly what’s happened with Mbabu. The Swiss ace has come into his own in recent seasons with Young Boys and now Wolfsburg, and naturally, Newcastle fans look back at their decision to sell him with a sense of regret.