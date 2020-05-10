Newcastle fans react to interest in Laurent Robert’s son

Could Laurent Robert’s legacy at Newcastle be continued by his son?

The Frenchman played 175 times for the Magpies during his spell on Tyneside, scoring 31 goals and providing a further ten assists – the winger’s thunderbolt strikes became a real trademark of his game in the Premier League.

Now, his son, Thomas, could be set to follow in his footsteps and ply his trade at St James’ Park. According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old’s agent Mark McKay, has revealed that Newcastle have joined the likes of Celtic and Rangers in the race to sign his client, and that he is “keen to progress his career by returning to the land where his father played some of his best football”.

After hearing about the report, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

If he’s got a left peg like his da then sign him up — Roman (@AndrewK67647299) May 8, 2020

Please😍 — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 8, 2020

Has he been blessed with that left foot!?!? 😍 — Anth Sloan (@AnthonySloan2) May 8, 2020

Sign him up now… If he is half as good as his father he will be a top player?? — mr1234 (@onmyshoe) May 8, 2020

Sign him up, nufc should always have a class French winger — Mal Ford (@MalFord91227672) May 8, 2020

Get him signed asap ! Even if he’s just a squad player the buzz will lift the supporters big time ⚽😀🕺 — Rob.i.am (@elliott17771) May 8, 2020

One Newcastle fan paid tribute to the club’s prospective new owners and insisted they’ve got their “heads switched on”.

Sounds like the new owners have their heads switched on and know what they want to do. Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️ — Liam Blackburn (@lblackburn_18) May 8, 2020

It’s fair to say Thomas Robert would have the immediate backing of the Magpies faithful thanks to his dad.

Laurent carved out an impressive career for himself on Tyneside, and if Thomas can enjoy similar success to that, then he will have done very well indeed.

This could be one to keep an eye on this summer.