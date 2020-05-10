 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to interest in Laurent Robert's son

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/5/2020 | 03:20pm

Could Laurent Robert’s legacy at Newcastle be continued by his son?

The Frenchman played 175 times for the Magpies during his spell on Tyneside, scoring 31 goals and providing a further ten assists – the winger’s thunderbolt strikes became a real trademark of his game in the Premier League.

Now, his son, Thomas, could be set to follow in his footsteps and ply his trade at St James’ Park. According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old’s agent Mark McKay, has revealed that Newcastle have joined the likes of Celtic and Rangers in the race to sign his client, and that he is “keen to progress his career by returning to the land where his father played some of his best football”.

After hearing about the report, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Newcastle fan paid tribute to the club’s prospective new owners and insisted they’ve got their “heads switched on”.

It’s fair to say Thomas Robert would have the immediate backing of the Magpies faithful thanks to his dad.

Laurent carved out an impressive career for himself on Tyneside, and if Thomas can enjoy similar success to that, then he will have done very well indeed.

This could be one to keep an eye on this summer.

