Lee Ryder reveals Matty Longstaff “on the brink” of leaving Newcastle

According to The Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder, Newcastle starlet Matty Longstaff is “on the brink” of leaving the club as it stands.

What did he say?

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at St James’ Park this year, featuring 12 times for the first-team, including striking both home and away against Manchester United.

Despite that, his contract with the club expires at the end of next month, and Ryder has now delivered a major update on where his immediate future may lie.

He said: “United’s “ability” to recruit comes under serious question unless Joelinton settles down and starts banging the goals in. And what about the retain part of the club’s policy?

“Right now we have Matty Longstaff on the brink of leaving for £400,000 (his compensation fee) after United couldn’t agree a deal. Is Ashley calm and relaxed about the prospect of Longstaff leaving the club for next to nothing and potentially being sold by his next club for millions?”

Travesty

Make no mistake about it, if Newcastle sit by and watch Longstaff leave for absolute pittance, they will live to regret it for the years to come.

A homegrown hero who announced himself to the Magpies faithful in the best possible way with a wonder strike in a 1-o win over United back in October, the Tyneside club need to make his future their biggest priority.

Whether the takeover is confirmed before the end of next month or not, people in the contracts department have to be getting their act together to ensure Longstaff doesn’t just walk away.

Aside from his early promise on the pitch, being a local lad means he already has a great connection with the club’s supporters, and is exactly the kind of character they could build around for this new era at St James’ Park.