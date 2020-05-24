Lee Ryder delivers promising verdict on Mike Ashley at Newcastle

The Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder has revealed why Mike Ashley’s pause on spending this summer is a “positive sign” for Newcastle.

What did he say?

Ashley’s reign at the club appears to be finally reaching its end, and has been relatively quiet throughout the whole process. And now, Ryder has revealed why the current Newcastle owner’s lack of action and spending this summer is actually good news for the Magpies.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

He said: “Mike Ashley is running the clock down on his time at Newcastle United. The Sports Direct magnate is still in the United States but is believed to be making minor decisions from his base in Miami through close aide Justin Barnes. Indeed, as some contracts head closer to their expiry dates, such as Andy Carroll, Javier Manquillo and Rob Elliot, Ashley appears to have opted for delaying tactics to avoid signing off fresh multi-millon pound deals.

“This should be classed as a positive sign with Ashley’s business interests now lying elsewhere after he accepted his painful run at St James’ Park was coming to an end.”

Almost over

Even though there is still yet to be an official announcement or even an exact date as to when that could actually happen, recent reports do suggest that it will go through very soon, with The Telegraph’s Jason Burt claiming it is expected to be resolved next week.

How are you feeling about the takeover now?

Optimistic Vote Pessimistic Vote

And whilst Ashley not spending much is hardly a surprise, in the context of the takeover, it is certainly important. It indicates that he is now accepting that his primary concern no longer lies with Newcastle, and that he is beginning to move on from it.

Essentially, Ashley is leaving the contract situations of some of the players to the prospective owners, and that in itself is one of the biggest signs of why the takeover may well be nearing completion.