Lee Ryder’s promising update on key part of Newcastle takeover

According to The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, there have been “no red flags” in the Premier League’s owner’s and director’s tests so far amid Newcastle’s proposed takeover.

What did he say?

Reports in recent days and weeks had suggested that there could be some cause for concern over a piracy row with BeIN Sports threatening to derail the takeover.

However, Ryder has now claimed that particular issue has not developed into anything serious, and that the ball remains firmly in the Premier League’s court in whether things go through.

He said: “Despite fresh suggestions that the consortium, led by Amanda Staveley, which also contains the Reuben brothers and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is threatened by a piracy row with BeIN sports, it is understood there have been no red flags in the top-flight’s owner’s and director’s test so far.

“The situation was still firmly in the hands of the Premier League at the close of play on Friday ahead of another weekend of lockdown. There’s no doubt that the restrictions – which require video meetings to discuss even the smallest detail – have played a part in slowing the conclusion of the takeover down.

“However, there is patience from the would-be owners too as the reality is the process may not have reached this stage had Mike Ashley not been prepared to take a lower offer for the club he bought in 2007.”

Delays

As with anything that holds this kind of magnitude, there are bound to be delays and hurdles to overcome – and this latest piracy concern involving BeIN Sports appears to be the latest one.

The Premier League are inclined to do their due diligence and ensure no stone is left unturned, so if that means the Newcastle takeover gets pushed back by a few days or even weeks, then that is what will happen.

But rather promisingly, Ryder’s suggestion that the club’s prospect owners have “patience” is a good sign that they are in it for the long haul and aren’t about to back out at the last minute.

