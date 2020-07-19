Lee Ryder delivers new update on Newcastle takeover

According to The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, there is still a confidence that Newcastle’s proposed takeover will eventually go through.

What’s the word?

Despite an agreement being reached for PCP Capital Partners to buy Newcastle back in April earlier this year, the green light for everything to be formally ratified and confirmed has yet to be given.

The Premier League are continuing to do their due diligence on some of the opposition raised to the Saudi consortium’s bid, including the top-flight’s chief executive Richard Masters insisting in June that they would “fully consider” Hatice Cengiz’s objections.

Now, Ryder has said: “At the end of the day Richard Masters calls the shots. He’s the man in charge. The Premier League played down it was a decision for a committee. I’m sure there will be meetings but Masters is the face of the league and he will be the one who eventually has to talk in public about it one way or another.

“I have spoken to people close to the deal and they maintain – as they always have – that the would-be buyers still believe they can do it. But it’s really a Premier League thing.”

Clarity

As Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said just last month, a bit of insight into where the whole thing stands on the part of the Premier League, would be very welcome.

Bruce urged: “For everybody, we need a bit of clarity. If I’m led to believe it’s the Premier League that is holding these negotiations, then they have got to come and make a decision sooner or later because it’s not healthy for anybody.”

Ryder’s suggestion that those close to the deal are still confident of it going through, is encouraging, but that of course does nothing to settle the nerves of those Newcastle fans who have been waiting patiently to finally see Mike Ashley’s tenure come to an end.