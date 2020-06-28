Lee Ryder reveals key hold-up in Newcastle takeover

According to The Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder, the issue of piracy has “clearly” been the fact that has “caused tension” behind Newcastle’s proposed takeover.

What did he say?

One of the key reasons behind the Magpies’ takeover still not going through has been the problem brought by the beoutQ channel, and Ryder has revealed that the Premier League is now facing a major dilemma as to whether Saudi Arabia is given an “invitation to the top-flight”.

He said: “People close to the bidding side will still say that this could be approved at any time, but as I mentioned earlier there are fans who are starting to question the length of time. The Premier League are refusing to comment and Newcastle chiefs have said nothing on the record from the boardroom.

“Having had legal issues with Saudi Arabia before, it appears the Premier League are now facing the dilemma of handing them an invitation to the top-flight. Assurances from those in the Middle East that they will stamp out piracy have been forthcoming. But it is clearly pirate channel beoutQ that has caused tension around this deal. Further reassurance from Saudi Intellectual Property Authority on Tuesday also arrived via another statement but again how much sway this has on the Premier League remains to be seen.”

More waiting

As Ryder points out, the consortium are trying to make it abundantly clear to the Premier League that the issue of piracy is something they are keen to “stamp out”.

The fact that this whole process has now dragged on for months suggests those responsible for deliberating over the plans are still yet to be wholly convinced.

Ryder further added that despite the delay, the message remains the same that they are still optimistic over the deal eventually going through, but that opposition from MPs and Hatice Cengiz, have ensured the Premier League have had to respond to those claims.

It’s very much a waiting game for now.