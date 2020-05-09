Lee Ryder reveals what Newcastle players think about takeover

In a Q&A on The Chronicle, Lee Ryder revealed that players he had to spoken to at Newcastle are “excited” about the club’s new future.

What did he say?

The Magpies are deep in discussions over entering new ownership, and whilst things have not been ratified or confirmed just yet, Ryder has claimed that Newcastle’s stars are very much looking forward to a fresh era at St James’ Park.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

He said: “The players I have spoken to are excited about the prospect of a new era at the club. Nobody will complain about the chance to be part of the club when it enjoyed an elevated status. I just hope that people keep their eye on the ball.

“There are a few young players who need to be tied down on deals like Matty and Sean Longstaff. This would be a great time to sort their contracts out given the pair could be worth £100million to the club at some stage.”

Excitement

Whilst Newcastle fans are rightfully excited about finally escaping their Mike Ashley nightmare, the players themselves will no doubt be feeling similar thoughts of hope.

When will Newcastle's takeover happen?

This week Vote Never... Vote Next week Vote

The work Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce have done in ensuring the Magpies’ Premier League status over the past couple of seasons has meant that some major financial investment could really kick-start things and take the club to the next level.

The prospect of seeing major new signings will only excite the players as well as the fans.