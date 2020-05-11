Lee Ryder delivers major insight into Newcastle’s transfer plans

The Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder has made an exciting claim about Newcastle’s potential transfer plans for this upcoming summer transfer window.

What did he say?

The Magpies are approaching the beginning of a new era, with Mike Ashley’s nightmare reign looking ever more likely to end sooner rather than later.

And now, Ryder has suggested that the club could be looking at some serious money to play with over the next couple of seasons, with the prospective new owners keen to give the manager their full backing in the market.

He said: “Without doubt, whoever is in charge of Newcastle at the start of a new era would get a competitive transfer kitty – potentially as much as around £200million as new owners are prepared to push the full pot of profits the way of the first team boss.

“Financial fair play rules would become the subject of discussion at St James’ Park, but profits from TV and Premier League prize money could still be spent on new players without causing any issues.

“Under Mike Ashley, the club have held back from spending TV and merit money in certain windows which has caused unrest between the Sports Direct magnate and the fans in previous winter and summer trading periods.”

Exciting times

Make no mistake about it, Newcastle could turn into serious players in the transfer market very quickly.

Of course, having Champions League or even Europa League football to offer will be something new signings will be hoping for, but the fact the Magpies could have the sort of big money to spend on transfer fees and wages should mean they can compete for some of the very best stars on offer.

All it needs is just that one prominent superstar to walk through the door, as was the case at Manchester City when the likes of Yaya Toure and David Silva first joined the Citizens’ new project. Newcastle will be hoping for something similar once this takeover is confirmed.

