With clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all turning to former players to take the manager’s helm, one of the big positives of taking such an approach is the unity it can inspire in fans.

And it appears Newcastle’s prospective new owners want to tap into something similar. According to The Chronicle, the consortium buying the club are looking at bringing back some club legends in some capacity as part of their plan to inspire a revolution at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have got a rich history of players and icons to tap into, most notably the likes of Alan Shearer. And after hearing about the club’s reported plans, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

About time club icons such as Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan and Gavin Harris were brought back — Robert Brown (@rbrown172) May 8, 2020

Easy way to get the fans on board with the project instantly, bring back the likes of shearer, Keegan, tino, etc — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 8, 2020

This should definitely happen. Les, Shearer, howey etc 👍👏 — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) May 8, 2020

Love to see Keegan back in some role , how Ashley got away with doing what he did to him is unbelievable, the bloke should already have a stand and a statue — marknufc (@barkmutterworth) May 8, 2020

Totally absolutely definitely the correct and right thing to do. — SaudiToon (@toon_saudi) May 8, 2020

Sounds like dreamland this like. — Stee74 (@stee2427) May 8, 2020

That would be a class move, one thing we have at Newcastle is family, the fans embrace the players like no other and the players continue their love way after their career and we need everyone at the club to love the club like we as fans do. — Maddogg (@Maddogg51614441) May 8, 2020

One Newcastle fan in particular spoke glowingly of how the club’s potential owners are already taking them in the “right direction”.

They haven’t got tha foot in the door and they are already heading in the right direction.. Good riddance Ashley, you’ve been so blind when running NUFC..! — ME (@KennyMetro12) May 8, 2020

Understandably, most Newcastle supporters seem excited at the prospect of seeing some of the club’s favourites head back to St James’ Park in some fashion.

Which Newcastle icon would you like to see back first?

Getting them involved in and around the scene only serves to bring the entire club closer, and it does sound like the new owners are already beginning to get a feel for the Magpies.