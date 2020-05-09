 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans on club legends being brought back

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/5/2020 | 06:45pm

With clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all turning to former players to take the manager’s helm, one of the big positives of taking such an approach is the unity it can inspire in fans.

And it appears Newcastle’s prospective new owners want to tap into something similar. According to The Chronicle, the consortium buying the club are looking at bringing back some club legends in some capacity as part of their plan to inspire a revolution at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have got a rich history of players and icons to tap into, most notably the likes of Alan Shearer. And after hearing about the club’s reported plans, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Newcastle fan in particular spoke glowingly of how the club’s potential owners are already taking them in the “right direction”.

Understandably, most Newcastle supporters seem excited at the prospect of seeing some of the club’s favourites head back to St James’ Park in some fashion.

Getting them involved in and around the scene only serves to bring the entire club closer, and it does sound like the new owners are already beginning to get a feel for the Magpies.

