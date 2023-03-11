Journalist Liam Kennedy has claimed that the situation of Loris Karius at Newcastle United is a confusing one, but that he would like to see the goalkeeper remain at the club.

What's the latest on Karius at Newcastle?

The German joined the club on a free transfer as emergency cover, and ended up starting Newcastle's Carabao Cup final defeat as Nick Pope was suspended and Martin Dubravka was cup-tied.

As a third-choice goalkeeper, he does not regularly appear in the matchday squad for the club, and his appearance in the cup final was his first in any competition for over two years.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Kennedy questioned his situation as a third-choice goalkeeper, but claimed that he would like him to stay on Tyneside.

He said: "I just find the whole situation really odd. A player who trains all week and then doesn't travel at all with the team, isn't around on matchdays? It must be the arrangement that they have with him, but it is all very, very strange.

"I actually think he's a really capable goalkeeper. I think for a lad who had so much pressure and so much focus on him in the week up to it, the mistakes that he made in his career previously, the lack of games that he'd had in his career and the arguments and fallouts he'd had with Klopp - he went from being the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool to fifth -choice in the space of a few weeks.

"Still, for a relatively young lad, I think he dealt with it really well and commanded himself quite well in that game.

"Could he have maybe got something more on the deflected Rashford goal? Possibly. But I think he made some fantastic saves beyond that.

"I think the evaluation of his performance was really good, and would I like to see him stay at the football club? Judging on that performance, yes, but I just don't really understand what the situation is behind the scenes."

Should Karius stay at Newcastle?

It looks unlikely that Karius would ever become first-choice at Newcastle should he choose to stay at the club given Nick Pope's excellent performances, and he is still a third-choice option.

Karius has suffered a turbulent few seasons after a disaster for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, but gave a good account of himself at Wembley with eight saves.

His cup final performance showed that he is still capable of performing on the big stage, and a move to a club where he could be offered more game time could be more beneficial for the 29-year-old as he looks to get his career back on track.

He has also shown that he can perform as an emergency backup with little notice, and Newcastle may want to keep Karius beyond the end of the season rather than having to find another player who can fulfil the role, but if he does want a chance at more minutes, he may be better off moving elsewhere.