Journalist reveals Newcastle’s major backroom plans this summer

According to The Shields Gazette’s Liam Kennedy, Newcastle are plotting some major backroom changes this summer.

What did he say?

With the club’s proposed takeover still not having gone through yet, the Magpies have been left in somewhat of a limbo. Despite that, Kennedy has revealed the Tyneside club have already lined up plans to beef up their backroom staff, and get some more ‘footballing’ people around.

He said: “Work has been ongoing in the background to sound out managers, players and potential ‘football savvy’ backroom team members, at football and board level. While the Saudis have the likes of Sami Al Jaber lined up, with Nawaf Al Temyat, the input from closer to home suggests former Liverpool staff Owen Brown and Frank McParland are favourites to play a prominent role in the new regime.

“Former Nottingham Forest director of football and Rangers talent spotter McParland is being eyed for a recruitment role, while Brown, a former scout and player liaison officer at Anfield, is someone who could well be considered for a director of football role, should the deal get the green light.”

Recipe for success

Whilst who the Saudi consortium would want as the club’s manager going forward will be a major talking point, ensuring that that individual has the best possible staff around him to do their job properly will be key.

And that’s exactly why Kennedy’s report on how the Magpies are keen on bringing in experienced backroom men in vital positions should be exciting for fans of the Tyneside club.

Even away from the pitch, it’s the clubs with the best backroom teams and support staff that achieve success – you only have to look at how the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated English football in the past couple of seasons to see their directors of football in Txiki Begiristain and Michael Edwards work their magic in the transfer market.

Newcastle are heading in the right direction.