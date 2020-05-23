Newcastle fans react to Luke Edwards’ takeover update

So Newcastle fans are still having to wait anxiously to finally hear the news that Mike Ashley has left the building.

The club have been on the verge of a takeover for what feels like eternity now, and things appear to be only inching closer to completion.

Now, The Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has insisted that due to there being no official or unofficial notification from the Premier League, “nothing has changed yet”, and that the “takeover remains imminent”.

And after hearing Edwards’ clarification on where things stand at the moment, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on it.

Jesus Christ this is ridiculous how can someone like Forbes be saying it’s been approved and within 6 hrs it’s back to being up in the air almost. Does anyone actually know anything — jack mitcham (@jack_mitcham) May 22, 2020

Well this has put a full stop to the recent positivity. Thought it was too good to be true. Be patient folks. 🤣😅🤣😅🙈🤪 — John (@John30240903) May 22, 2020

Will you stop with your sensible and accurate journalism please Luke. It’s not what people want to hear! 🙃 — NUFC.org (@NUFC_org) May 22, 2020

Still on track. Ashley isn’t crying foul and his team are playing it pretty straight. All a matter of timing for lots of reasons. — david w henderson (@dwhendo) May 22, 2020

A couple of fans seemed to be very optimistic after Edwards’ update, suggesting that the news all but confirmed the takeover is going to happen soon.

Good enough for me #cans — John Burke (@ukjohnburke) May 22, 2020

Great!!!! I have already Sank 8 #cans — Aidan Wilde (@AidanWilde) May 22, 2020

If and when the takeover does official go through, it promises to be worth the wait.

The Ashley nightmare will finally be over, and Newcastle fans will have something to celebrate. After suffering years and years of turmoil under his leadership, an extra few days or weeks shouldn’t be considered the worst thing in the world if it does eventually see him leave the club.