 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Luke Edwards says "everyone is worried" about Newcastle takeover

Luke Edwards says “everyone is worried” about Newcastle takeover

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/5/2020 | 11:20am

After initially looking like Mike Ashley’s era at Newcastle was finally coming to an end, it appears some fresh stumbling blocks have hit the club’s proposed takeover.

As per The Chronicle, Clacton MP Giles Watling has called for an oral evidence session “on the ‘theft of UK Sport’ by pirate pay television broadcaster beoutQ”, with one of the questions put forward to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee being “whether the UK government, by allowing the sale to take place, is taking appropriate action in this instance to protect the value of UK sport”.

How are you feeling about the takeover now?

Optimistic

Optimistic

Pessimistic

Pessimistic

And after the latest update, The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards delivered his take on where the Magpies’ takeover plans now stand.

As Edwards suggests the longer the matter drags on, the more people tend to get worried. It’s still very much a waiting game for both Newcastle’s owners and the club’s patient fans, and there are now legitimate reasons to be a touch more cautious about whether the takeover will finally be given the go ahead.

Article title: Luke Edwards says “everyone is worried” about Newcastle takeover

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 