Luke Edwards says “everyone is worried” about Newcastle takeover

After initially looking like Mike Ashley’s era at Newcastle was finally coming to an end, it appears some fresh stumbling blocks have hit the club’s proposed takeover.

As per The Chronicle, Clacton MP Giles Watling has called for an oral evidence session “on the ‘theft of UK Sport’ by pirate pay television broadcaster beoutQ”, with one of the questions put forward to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee being “whether the UK government, by allowing the sale to take place, is taking appropriate action in this instance to protect the value of UK sport”.

How are you feeling about the takeover now?

Optimistic Vote Pessimistic Vote

And after the latest update, The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards delivered his take on where the Magpies’ takeover plans now stand.

And given this is what the fresh evidence supposedly referred to, there are reasons to be worried. Everyone is worried, we are all worried, the only people saying they aren’t worried are the buyers. They don’t know whether to be worried or not because they are still waiting too https://t.co/Q4rLoMP9nf — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 15, 2020

As Edwards suggests the longer the matter drags on, the more people tend to get worried. It’s still very much a waiting game for both Newcastle’s owners and the club’s patient fans, and there are now legitimate reasons to be a touch more cautious about whether the takeover will finally be given the go ahead.