Newcastle fans react to interest in Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard

Despite enduring a nightmare campaign at Manchester United, it appears that hasn’t turned Newcastle off from potentially bringing in Jesse Lingard this summer.

The England international has been in woeful form for pretty much the entire season, scoring just twice and providing only two assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that Lingard is fighting for his future at Old Trafford, and now, 90min claim that the likes of Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all keeping tabs on his situation at the club.

After hearing about their links to the attacking midfielder, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

The absolute worst part of the takeover will be attracting instagram dabbing, bad egg players, I trust Mandy to steer us clear — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 2, 2020

I’ll make a ‘Saudis Out’ banner on a bedsheet if this happens — Robert Brown (@rbrown172) May 2, 2020

10000000000 % no — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 2, 2020

They might as well play my Nana — Jeddah Cheese (@PaulieBelta) May 2, 2020

Stinks of the Shepherd years..if it goes through this is one we need to stay well clear of. — Craig Welsh (@CraigWe18996385) May 2, 2020

rather ashley stayed — Matt Swan (@djmattswan) May 3, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans took aim at Lingard simply “stealing a living” at United, and that they needed to stay away from the “overpaid prima donna”.

He’s stealing a living he is. If he wasn’t a Man United youth graduate, he’d have been shipped out a long, long time ago…Terrible player — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 2, 2020

Please god no. An overpaid prima donna. Stay well away — Picto (@ShaunReynard) May 2, 2020

Lingard to Newcastle certainly isn’t the most inspiring of potential signings to make at St James’ Park.

Would Jesse Lingard be the most disappointing signing Newcastle could make?

Yes Vote No Vote

The 27-year-old’s shocking form this season for United makes it very questionable why teams would consider making a move for him.

The Magpies would be smart to steer their attentions well clear this summer.

