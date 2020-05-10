Mark Douglas reveals what Newcastle’s new owners will focus on

The Chronicle journalist Mark Douglas has revealed that the “first phase of the project” for Newcastle’s prospective owners will be to focus on engaging with groups left in the cold by Mike Ashley.

What did he say?

The Magpies faithful have endured a strained relationship with Ashley over the years, but their nightmare appears set to be over very soon, with the club on the verge of takeover.

Now, Douglas has provided some more optimism on what the future will hold for the Tyneside club, suggesting that the new owners are keen to bring the entire community together.

He said: “The people involved with this bid are, according to those who know them, very different from the characters involved at the club right now. There will be a very different feel to the club when the deal is complete.

“For all the talk of big money signings and superstar coaches, the first phase of the project would focus on engagement with groups left in the cold by the austerity years of Mike Ashley. Fans, council, club staff, the local media, local businesses, supporters in different parts of the globe: there will be an attempt to re-connect with many who have felt, at best, dealt with at arm’s length. And before any plans are put into place, a thorough look at the club’s operations will be commissioned.”

Unity

Make no mistake about it, the club’s potential new owners do seem to be understanding the benefits of trying to get everyone on board and pulling in the same direction.

For far too long, the Magpies have drifted further away from they could and should be, with Ashley completely alienating the fan-base. But if Douglas’ report is true, then Newcastle can look forward to a period of renewed unity and a sense of togetherness.

Getting not just the fans who turn up at St James’ Park, but also the local community and businesses that are so integral to the wider reach of the football club to come together would be a major feat. And it’s a move that could have potentially incredible impacts, not just on the pitch, but off it too.