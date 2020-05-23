Newcastle’s post-takeover plans revealed by Mark Douglas

The Chronicle journalist Mark Douglas has revealed some of the ideas that Newcastle’s prospective owners are keen to put in place once their takeover is confirmed.

What did he say?

The Magpies continue to play the waiting game as they wait for the Premier League to officially sign off on the takeover, but Douglas has intimated that there is already somewhat of a blueprint of what needs to be addressed in the immediate aftermath.

He said: “That includes contact between the group and executives at the city council over plans for the future, with at least two long conversations being held recently to discuss how United could be at the centre of civic life in Newcastle.

“Possible renaming of the number nine bar – with the possibility of returning it to the original which bore Alan Shearer’s name – and the East Stand after a club legend have been among two “easy wins” mentioned but there have been other deeper discussions. Building on the club’s relationship with organisations in the city (which, to be fair to the current regime, has improved in recent years) is key to winning hearts and minds in the city.”

New era

If and when the takeover does get confirmed, it seems clear that the new owners are intent on changing the entire culture and atmosphere surrounding the club, and not just things on the pitch.

Will the takeover go through before the Premier League restarts?

Yes Vote No Vote

The scope for improvement is massive, and uniting a fan-base that has had to sit through years of failure under Mike Ashley holds the key to getting the Magpies into the elite in the Premier League.

Clubs from London, Manchester and Liverpool have been the most dominant during the majority of the Premier League era, but Newcastle look like they’ve got the right attitude to break that hold.