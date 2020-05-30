According to The Times’ Chief Sports reporter, Martyn Ziegler, Newcastle’s takeover plans faces a fresh stumbling block posed by the Football Association.
Amid suggestions that the club’s takeover could be given the go-ahead very soon, Ziegler has revealed that the FA has now threatened legal action against Saudi Arabia’s state-owned TV station for the “the illegal broadcast” of FA Cup ties involving the Magpies.
It’s suggested that English football’s governing body have sent a letter to KSA Sports, “saying the broadcasts infringe the FA’s property rights even though they are old games”.
Ziegler adds in his report that the “development will be another concern” for the Saudi consortium trying to buy the Tyneside club.
Just when you thought things were beginning to edge towards a satisfying conclusion for Newcastle fans, think again.
Ziegler’s report is just another spanner in the works that threatens to delay the Magpies’ proposed takeover even further, and the waiting game will surely be getting frustrating for fans hoping for some good news.
The Tyneside club will just have to sit back and see whether the Saudi consortium’s legal team can put the matter to rest so that they can press ahead with actually finalising the takeover once and for all.