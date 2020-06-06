Mark Douglas delivers worrying update on Matty Longstaff

In a Q&A session for The Chronicle, Mark Douglas has delivered a worrying update on Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff.

What did he say?

The Magpies starlet is approaching the end of his contract at St James’ Park, and recent reports have suggested that Serie A side Udinese have offered him a far more lucrative deal than the one initially offered by the Tyneside club.

Now, after being asked on what the latest is on Longstaff’s situation, Douglas admitted that the 20-year-old’s future now appears to hinge on whether the club’s proposed takeover goes through or not.

He said: “Nothing new after the latest reports this week. I’m not sure he will play again until it’s resolved – and I think only a takeover can really see this one properly resolved.”

Catch-22

Douglas’ update suggests that Newcastle are in a bit of catch-22 situation with Longstaff at the moment.

The Magpies are reportedly keen on tying him down to a fresh new deal and stave off any potential suitors, but with it now seemingly being dependent on the takeover going through, Newcastle are having to wait for one of the two dominoes to fall.

If the Saudi consortium’s takeover bid collapses over these coming days and weeks, then Newcastle could be hit with the double blow of having to stick with Mike Ashley and losing one of their talented, homegrown starlets.