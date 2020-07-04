Newcastle should replace Matty Longstaff with Weston McKennie

According to Bild, Newcastle are interested in signing Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie this summer.

What’s the word?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Magpies’ proposed takeover, the club are still continuing to be linked with a whole host of players over these past few weeks.

And as per German publication Bild, McKennie is the latest man to be touted with a move to St James’ Park, with suggestions that the midfielder is dreaming of playing in the Premier League.

The report further claims that along with the Tyneside club, Premier League rivals Everton are also said to be in the running to sign him, and that with Schalke facing some financial issues, McKennie could be one man who can bring in some much-needed cash.

Longstaff replacement

Aside from the constant speculation surrounding Newcastle’s takeover, the other big talking point has of course been Matty Longstaff’s long-term future at the club.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the midfielder has been offered a lucrative contract by Serie A side Udinese, and there is the very real possibility that the homegrown hero could be set for a surprise exit from St James’ Park.

And if that does happen, Newcastle will surely be keen on bringing in a replacement, and in swooping for McKennie, they would actually be getting a major upgrade.

McKennie, 21, is just a year older than Longstaff, and has already picked up some huge experience by playing regularly for Schalke in the Bundesliga. He has already made 91 appearances for the first-team in his fledgling career, and this season, in particular shows why he is so much better than what Newcastle already have.

As per Sofascore, the box-to-box midfielder’s averages of 0.7 shots, 0.6 key passes, 1.6 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and 5.1 duels won per game are all comfortably more than what Longstaff has managed in the Premier League this season.

Already a full USA international with 19 caps to his name (and an impressive six goals too), McKennie would more than ease the pain of potentially losing Longstaff this summer. His manager at Schalke, David Wagner, even said: “He’s an outstanding talent. In the No.6 or No.8 position he has the mentality, a real working mentality that you need. And he’s brave on the ball as well. He can be one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.”

Making a move for the £18m-rated McKennie seems like a no-brainer.