Newcastle fans react to update on ticket refund

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 05:15pm

With the Premier League getting set to restart next month, all matches are likely to be played with no fans in attendance, and that of course raises the question about what will happen to those who have already bought tickets.

And according to The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas, Newcastle are “yet to communicate any plans for refunding fans on season tickets or tickets purchased for Cup and away matches”.

Douglas adds that despite approaching the club on the issue, “there is nothing being planned at the moment to address what happens to the money paid for matches which will now be played behind-closed-doors”.

And after hearing about the update, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A few Newcastle fans blamed Ashley for the mess, and suggested that the lack of action is probably “because of his cash greed”.

Despite the focus being on the club’s takeover, the Magpies’ board and hierarchy need to be doing a much better job of communicating with the fans on where the situation with potential refunds stands.

As a couple of fans themselves have said, it’s perhaps an area where the new owners can come in and instantly get a ‘win’.

