Newcastle fans react to update on ticket refund

With the Premier League getting set to restart next month, all matches are likely to be played with no fans in attendance, and that of course raises the question about what will happen to those who have already bought tickets.

And according to The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas, Newcastle are “yet to communicate any plans for refunding fans on season tickets or tickets purchased for Cup and away matches”.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Faustino Asprilla Mirandinha

Douglas adds that despite approaching the club on the issue, “there is nothing being planned at the moment to address what happens to the money paid for matches which will now be played behind-closed-doors”.

And after hearing about the update, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Good opportunity for the new owners, it’s an easy win for them if they refund the fans straight away — Jack (@jchaytor16) May 30, 2020

But that’s been the way for 13 years. Just watch when the takeover happens. The new owners will sort this 100% of course it’s horrible but guarantee this will be sorted by new owners 👍 — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) May 30, 2020

And they’ll be loved for it – as if they weren’t gonna be popular enough already 👌🏽👍🏽 — J (@jed8713) May 30, 2020

It’s absolutely shocking, but unfortunately not a surprise. My fear isn’t the failure of the PIF consortium not going through. It’s what happens if we continue to be stuck with Mike Ashley! — Steve (@geordiesteve12) May 31, 2020

A few Newcastle fans blamed Ashley for the mess, and suggested that the lack of action is probably “because of his cash greed”.

Seriously better be a case of they’re waiting to see what happens with the takeover. But knowing Mike Ashley, it’s because of his cash greed — Michael⚫️⚪️ (@MichaeINUFC) May 30, 2020

Thats because it’ll cost Cashley. Waiting for take over completion so Saudi’s have to pay it. — Paul Lamb (@geordiepaul2009) May 31, 2020

Ashley is banking on potential new owners to do this for him — Daniel Back (@Riise1989) May 30, 2020

Despite the focus being on the club’s takeover, the Magpies’ board and hierarchy need to be doing a much better job of communicating with the fans on where the situation with potential refunds stands.

As a couple of fans themselves have said, it’s perhaps an area where the new owners can come in and instantly get a ‘win’.