Newcastle’s Nabil Fekir move can be reminiscent of Ben Arfa

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle are interested in a potential summer swoop for Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir.

What’s the word?

Despite the footballing season being postponed, Newcastle may have something very big to shout about if things go as planned – the club’s reported takeover appears to be inching ever closer.

And with that, a summer of big-money signings could be on the cards, and they are already being linked with some high-profile names.

French publication Foot Mercato have suggested that the Tyneside club “plan to turn” to Fekir, and is “one of the priority targets to strengthen the Magpies’ line of attack.

Shades of Ben Arfa

French, left-footed, and someone who shone in Ligue 1. Remind Newcastle fans of anyone?

Hatem Ben Arfa of course enjoyed a rollercoaster ride in his time at St James’ Park, coming up with some truly magical moments – even if his consistency deserted at times.

There were plenty of times where he dragged the Magpies to some big wins, including being the architect of some wonderful solo goals. He was a true maverick, who when unleashed, really exploded for the Tyneside club – the 2011/2012 campaign saw him net five Premier League goals and assists, as well as averaging two dribbles per game too.

And Fekir is in a similar mold of being able to produce moments of magic with his left foot too. At Real Betis this season, he has managed seven goals and three assists in La Liga, averaging 3.3 shots, 1.1 key passes and 3.3 dribbles per game too.

The £28.8m-rated Frenchman is a major offensive threat, and his ability to beat players in one on one situations with his dribbling skills means he is exactly the type of player who can add a sprinkle of stardust like Ben Arfa did.

