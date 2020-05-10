 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans left stunned by links with Odion Ighalo

Newcastle fans left stunned by links with Odion Ighalo

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/5/2020 | 05:30pm

With the club on the verge of being taken over, naturally, Newcastle have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks, with names like Edinson Cavani and Philippe Coutinho being bandied about.

But according to a report from Sky Sports, the Magpies have their sights set on a striker currently plying his trade in the Premier League: Odion Ighalo.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

It’s suggested the Nigerian – who is currently on loan at Manchester United – is of interest to Newcastle should their proposed takeover be completed this summer, although it’s further claim that his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua expect him to return to them in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season in July.

But after hearing about their club’s reported interest in Ighalo, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Newcastle fans seemed so stunned by the links to Ighalo that they admitted they would rather have Salomon Rondon back.

From Cavani to Ighalo. Quite the step down in quality.

Would you take Odion Ighalo this summer?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Whilst the latter has certainly enjoyed a relatively good time in his short spell at Old Trafford – he has notched four times in just eight games for the club – it doesn’t say much about Newcastle’s supposed ambition if they targeted a striker who is currently 30 and only a last-gasp deadline day signing for United.

The Magpies may want to reassess their interest in the former Watford man.

Article title: Newcastle fans left stunned by links with Odion Ighalo

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 