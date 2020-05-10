Newcastle fans left stunned by links with Odion Ighalo

With the club on the verge of being taken over, naturally, Newcastle have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks, with names like Edinson Cavani and Philippe Coutinho being bandied about.

But according to a report from Sky Sports, the Magpies have their sights set on a striker currently plying his trade in the Premier League: Odion Ighalo.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

It’s suggested the Nigerian – who is currently on loan at Manchester United – is of interest to Newcastle should their proposed takeover be completed this summer, although it’s further claim that his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua expect him to return to them in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season in July.

But after hearing about their club’s reported interest in Ighalo, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

R we getting took over by mike ashley again — Lennon🇸🇦 (@lennonnufc) May 10, 2020

I dont want any of the 30yr old + brigade thanks, all looking for a final payday on a long contract. go for youth, best under 24yr olds available in europe (mbappe etc obvs not possible). — Azor Dubai (@JDslippers) May 10, 2020

Many people saying no but I reckon it’d be canny. Been good for Man U this season and is an upgrade on Joe as a striker — AC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇦 (@DuttyNUFC) May 10, 2020

that’s a more likely signing 😂 — ollie 🇸🇦✨ (@ollienufc) May 10, 2020

John Carver gonna be in charge is he? — Lewie Allan (@LooizAllan) May 10, 2020

Some Newcastle fans seemed so stunned by the links to Ighalo that they admitted they would rather have Salomon Rondon back.

I would sooner Rondon back if that was the case! — Adz (@AdzMawdz) May 10, 2020

Bring back Rondon — Benjamin Shambrook ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@BenjShammers) May 10, 2020

If that’s the type of player we want, I’d rather Rondon to be honest. Weird one from SSN. — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) May 10, 2020

From Cavani to Ighalo. Quite the step down in quality.

Would you take Odion Ighalo this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Whilst the latter has certainly enjoyed a relatively good time in his short spell at Old Trafford – he has notched four times in just eight games for the club – it doesn’t say much about Newcastle’s supposed ambition if they targeted a striker who is currently 30 and only a last-gasp deadline day signing for United.

The Magpies may want to reassess their interest in the former Watford man.