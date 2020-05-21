Newcastle swoop for Odsonne Edouard would be incredible business

As Newcastle’s takeover inches ever closer by the day, one of the big areas of concern the new owners will surely be looking to address is the club’s concerning lack of goals this season.

Any hope of clinching European football over the coming season rests on having a striker bagging at least 20 goals a season, and last summer’s club record arrival of Joelinton, hasn’t shown anywhere near that kind of level – the Brazilian has found the back of the net just once in 29 Premier League games.

But as per The Scottish Mail on Sunday, the Magpies are eyeing up a potential swoop for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, and that the Frenchman himself sees a move to the Tyneside club as an “attractive step”.

And judging by Edouard’s goal-scoring record north of the border this season, and it’s clear to see why Newcastle are so keen on bringing him to English football.

The 22-year-old has struck an impressive 27 times in just 45 games across all competitions, whilst also weighing in with a whopping 19 assists too – he has also already shown his pedigree in European competition too, with three goals and two assists in Celtic’s Europa League campaign this year.

Naturally, that has led to him earning some rave reviews, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon declaring: “He’s hugely important (to us), he’s an outstanding footballer, talismanic almost, he’s so talented, so cool. He’s up there with some of the best we’ve had over the last 20 odd years.”

And speaking after a 2-0 victory over Motherwell in which Edouard struck twice, Lennon said: “He’s just magnificent. He was magnificent all night but second half some of his link-up play, his passing, and his finishing was just world class. He’s just an unbelievable player. Odsonne’s just a special talent.”

Virgil van Dijk has already shown the kind of impact a signing from Scottish football can make, and Edouard can be similar. The Frenchman has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, which in itself tells you all you need to know about the calibre of club that are after him.

If the Magpies can win the race to sign him however, they could be landing the kind of striker who can spearhead their push for European football.