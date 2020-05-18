Newcastle fans loving Paul Smith’s update on Saudi consortium’s plans

Whilst big-money signings are all well and good after a takeover, making major improvements to the club’s stadium and training facilities can be equally as important, and it appears the Saudi consortium looking to buy Newcastle have got exactly that in mind.

According to journalist Paul Smith, they have drawn up a blueprint for a “major makeover” of the club, and have already drawn up plans to demolish the Magpies’ existing training ground and invest a mammoth £25m in order to bring it up to par with their Premier League rivals.

And after seeing Smith’s update, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Would be huge for the club if it comes to pass. It’s been neglected for far too long. Dustbins and paddling pools man 😂 — El Mattos (@MjaNufc) May 17, 2020

About time that someone invested in the club!!!

Looking forward to @PIF_en , the Rubens & Staveley improve the club so we have some ambition!#nufc — Paul Sutcliffe (@PaulSutcliffe80) May 17, 2020

Let’s hope this is all true and becomes a reality — Craig Olley (@CraigOlley2) May 17, 2020

Good — Daniel Webster (@Dan_Omegawebby) May 17, 2020

I like the sound of this 😀. Careful what you are saying Paul, us Newcastle fans will get criticized for being excited 🤣🤣. #Newcastletakeover — Simon Hardy (@simonhardy07) May 17, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans revealed their satisfaction at seeing the club focus on the “stuff that matters”.

Now THIS is the stuff that matters. Sod bloody bale and all that stupidity … this is the good stuff — Keir (@WaughKeir) May 17, 2020

This should be priority number 1 really. Imagine trying to attract big name players then showing them a training ground that looks like an old people’s home… — Dave Robson-Beck (@legrandedave) May 17, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many Newcastle supporters are thrilled with the idea that the Saudi consortium are looking to make major investments not just in terms of new players, but also off the pitch too.

Manchester City’s owners in particular have done a great job of ensuring the club’s training and youth facilities are amongst the best in the world, and they are already beginning to reap the rewards of that with multiple Premier League titles over the past decade.

And it looks like Newcastle’s potential new owners are looking to follow suit.