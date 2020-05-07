Newcastle signing Philippe Coutinho could be a massive coup

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mauricio Pochettino has already earmarked Philippe Coutinho as one of his first major wishes if he becomes Newcastle’s new manager.

What’s the word?

The Magpies could be set to enter a new era if the proposed takeover goes through soon, and with it, there will be major questions about whether there will be a new manager at the helm.

One man who has been linked with the job in recent days and weeks is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. And now, according to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine has already “advanced his first wish” of bringing Barcelona star Coutinho to St James’ Park.

The report claims however that the Catalan giants will not lower their asking price for the Brazilian even despite the current climate, as Barcelona boss Quique Setien is “willing to mentally recover” the former Liverpool ace.

Statement

This would be the kind of statement signing that would truly announce the new era at the club.

Whilst Coutinho may have been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona and shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, that doesn’t take away from the fact he continues to be a play-maker belonging in the highest bracket.

As per Transfermarkt, he had scored nine goals and provided a further eight assists in 32 games for the Bundesliga side this season, and would arrive at St James’ Park with a worldwide reputation.

He would be the kind of statement signing that would send shockwaves across Europe. Whilst Pochettino’s arrival as manager would be one thing, bringing in a bona-fide superstar like Coutinho would raise the expectation levels and deliver a message about the club’s new intent.