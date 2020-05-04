Newcastle fans react to update on move for Philippe Coutinho

If Newcastle’s proposed takeover goes through, then Magpies fans will surely be excited at the prospect of potentially seeing their club begin to splash out on some big-money signings over the coming years.

Reports in recent days had linked them with a potential move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, and now, according to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian would be prepared to join Newcastle if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the club’s new manager.

Coutinho of course played under Pochettino when their pair were at Espanyol back in La Liga, with the play-maker scoring five times and providing one assist in 16 games.

After hearing about the update on their potential move for Coutinho, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

He’d be the dream marquee signing.

27 years old, peak of his career. Would be some statement of intent. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 3, 2020

This lad is a player of the highest quality! Even if we got him & a good striker like Dembele we’d be transformed! #nufc upgrades at RB & CM and rest is alright imo — Chris Currie (@Wig82) May 3, 2020

would b some statement — Danny Reid (@DannyReido) May 3, 2020

Announce the title 💥 — SAS (@SeanMRAGAME) May 3, 2020

No chance for 80 million, go for Grealish instead — naz (@gxldsg) May 3, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans expressed their concerns over Coutinho’s attitude, instead suggesting that they wanted players who wanted to play for the shirt.

Not the type of player I would want to be honest. Has an awful attitude, forced his move from Liverpool, plays when he feels like it. Just a leech only coming for the money. I’d rather have a player less talented with more heart, a good attitude and a vision for our club. — Newbrook82 (@newbrook82) May 3, 2020

No thank you, don’t want people with his attitude. Only want players who have the right attitude, no matter how high profile they are — Arron Simpson (@ArronSimpson_) May 3, 2020

Talk about a major statement of intent.

Would Philippe Coutinho be Newcastle's biggest signing since Alan Shearer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Coutinho has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football throughout his career, and whatever the circumstances behind his potential permanent departure from Barcelona, he remains a world-renowned midfielder.

If Newcastle can convince him to join the project at St James’ Park, they could have the face of their team for the next few years to come.

