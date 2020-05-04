 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to update on move for Philippe Coutinho

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 4/5/2020 | 10:55am

If Newcastle’s proposed takeover goes through, then Magpies fans will surely be excited at the prospect of potentially seeing their club begin to splash out on some big-money signings over the coming years.

Reports in recent days had linked them with a potential move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, and now, according to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian would be prepared to join Newcastle if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the club’s new manager.

Coutinho of course played under Pochettino when their pair were at Espanyol back in La Liga, with the play-maker scoring five times and providing one assist in 16 games.

After hearing about the update on their potential move for Coutinho, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of Newcastle fans expressed their concerns over Coutinho’s attitude, instead suggesting that they wanted players who wanted to play for the shirt.

Talk about a major statement of intent.

Coutinho has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football throughout his career, and whatever the circumstances behind his potential permanent departure from Barcelona, he remains a world-renowned midfielder.

If Newcastle can convince him to join the project at St James’ Park, they could have the face of their team for the next few years to come.

