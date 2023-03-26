Newcastle United are interested in making a move for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer, according to a new transfer report.

The Lowdown: Ward-Prowse a standout for Saints

Saints are having a tough season in the Premier League, looking like they could get relegated to the Championship, as things stand.

While many of their players have struggled throughout the campaign, one individual who seems to have continued to produce consistently strong performances is Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old has been a talisman for Southampton, scoring seven goals and registering two assists, including a stunning trademark free-kick winner away to Chelsea.

Ward-Prowse could feel that it is time for a fresh challenge this summer, however, and if Saints go down, it is difficult to see him remain at the club.

That's where Newcastle come into play, as they look to make significant signings during the summer transfer window.

The Latest: Newcastle eyeing up move

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are 'eyeing up a move' for Ward-Prowse at the end of the season, seeing him as a strong option to bring in.

The report states that the Englishman 'is set to quit the Saints in the summer if they fail to stay in the Premier League' and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch him in action. They are not alone in that respect, though, with Liverpool and Manchester United doing the same.

Ward-Prowse's current Saints deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so it will likely take a big offer to prise him away from the south coast club.

The Verdict: Great option for Magpies

Ward-Prowse could be an excellent signing by Newcastle, coming in as someone with a wealth of experience and quality who can enhance Eddie Howe's squad depth greatly from the off.

At 28, the 11-cap England ace is at the peak of his powers and that shouldn't change over the next three or four years, especially given his endurance levels in midfield.

Ward-Prowse's free-kick ability speaks for itself, with few in Europe better than him in that area, and Nathan Jones hailed him as 'absolutely world-class' during his time in charge of Southampton.

Away from the technical aspects of his game, the £100,000-a-week midfielder is also a tenacious figure who would suit Newcastle's hard-working style well, having averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game in the league this season, as well as picking up a total of five yellow cards.