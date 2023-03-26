Newcastle United still consider Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay a transfer target, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lowdown: McTominay leaving United?

The Scot has had a frustrating season for United to date, suddenly finding himself struggling for regular playing time since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

McTominay has only started seven games in the Premier League in 2022/23, with the arrival of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen making it harder to be a key man, especially with Bruno Fernandes also a key figure.

Given how far down the pecking order that he has fallen down, it is hard to see the 26-year-old's situation changing for the better moving forward, so it could be that he decides to move on.

The likelihood is that the Red Devils would endorse a transfer if he wants a fresh challenge, and with his current contract expiring in 2025, now could be a good time to earn a sizeable fee.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for McTominay in the recent past and now a fresh update has emerged regarding his future.

The Latest: Newcastle still keen on move

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that the Magpies remain keen on signing the United man this summer, having looked to snap him up back in January:

"Scott McTominay scored a brace with Scotland today… and he could be one to follow in the summer. "Newcastle have his name in the list as target since January — ten Hag didn’t want Scott to leave two months ago but #NUFC keep following him."

The Verdict: Strong midfield option

Newcastle need to make additions to their midfield this summer, and throughout the whole of the team for that matter, if they qualify for European football and look to fight on all fronts.

In McTominay, Eddie Howe could have a great option to bring in and bolster his options, with the 37-cap Scotland international someone who would add experience and box-to-box energy in the middle of the park.

He was once hailed for being a 'special character' by Jose Mourinho, which speaks volumes, and while he doesn't necessarily make many headlines as a player, he is someone who could be a great foil for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

McTominay would arguably be an upgrade on Sean Longstaff, who is doing a great job currently but averaged 1.6 tackles and 0.7 clearances per game in the EFL Cup compared to the former's tally of 2.5 and 2.3.