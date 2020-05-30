Newcastle tracking QPR starlet Eberechi Eze ahead of summer move

According to The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas, Newcastle are tracking QPR starlet Eberechi Eze ahead of a potential summer move.

What did he say?

Despite the Magpies’ proposed takeover still not being officially confirmed, Douglas has suggested that Eze is the kind of profile of player that “would tick boxes for any potential owners”.

He said: “QPR’s highly-rated Eberechi Eze is being monitored by Newcastle United. The attacking midfielder, who has made a sensational impact in the Championship this season, is an England under-21 international and has attracted interest from Spurs and West Ham.

“With uncertainty over future owners, Steve Nickson is having to work on his current list of targets while not entirely clear whether possible buyers would be looking at different kinds of targets.

“But Eze would tick boxes for any potential owners. And it’s understood he is one of a crop of promising young players with potential to make an impact in the Premier League identified and tracked by United’s talent spotters.”

One for the future

At just 21, Eze would certainly be the kind of investment that could pay major dividends on and off the pitch for the Magpies.

How would you feel about signing Eberechi Eze?

He has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Loftus Road this year, bagging 12 goals and racking up eight assists in 37 games in the Championship.

His ability to play anywhere behind the central striker means he could fulfil a number of roles for the Magpies, and would arrive with the time to grow and develop. He may not be the kind of high-profile name that fans of the Tyneside club may hope for if and when the takeover happens, but he could be the kind of under-the-radar signing that really kicks on.