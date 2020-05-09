Newcastle must consider Rafa Benitez over Mauricio Pochettino

As Newcastle fans continue to wait for that precious confirmation of their club’s proposed takeover going through, one of the immediate questions surrounding the Magpies will be what happens with Steve Bruce.

The early indications are that the new owners may wish to replace the current Newcastle boss, with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino in their sights – reports had even suggested that the Argentine had already given his wish of making Philippe Coutinho one of his first major signings at St James’ Park this summer.

But whilst luring Pochettino to Tyneside would be an unbelievable coup given his track record in rebuilding Spurs into a top-four regular, there is one man Newcastle should surely be considering even before him: Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard hasn’t lost any of his popularity or great relationship with the club’s fans even despite his departure last summer. Benitez stuck by the club when they failed to secure Premier League safety, leading the charge as they made their immediate return from the Championship.

And even despite having virtually no money to spend in the transfer window, he worked miracles to ensure Newcastle now appear to be a solid Premier League outfit.

Who would be your ideal Steve Bruce replacement?

Benitez Vote Pochettino Vote

Surely now, when the club could be set for some major financial investment, is the perfect time for Benitez to be handed the reins once more? The former Liverpool boss deserves the opportunity to see what he can do with a team that can actually loosen the purse strings for once.

Given his close affinity with the fans, Benitez would be the perfect manager to bring to the club to help lead this new revolution. The supporters would already give their full backing to the Spaniard, and a sense of unity and togetherness will be restored.

Amanda Staveley would be foolish to disregard Benitez and go after Pochettino first.