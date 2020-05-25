Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez wants St James’ Park return

So after leaving the club last summer, could Rafa Benitez make a heroic return to Newcastle in the coming weeks?

The Spaniard was replaced by Steve Bruce, but with the Magpies close to being taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed ownership, the current Newcastle boss’ future is up in the air.

And now, according to The Telegraph, Benitez is keen to make return to St James’ Park, and has already set his sights on the likes of John Stones and Ross Barkley as potential transfer targets to take with him.

After hearing about the update on Benitez, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest situation.

Yes, please! If anyone could turn John Stones into a world-class defender, it’s Rafa. Rafa gets the fans and has a plan for us. People saying we shouldn’t go back to him make no sense, not giving it a chance in case it doesn’t work out is a ridiculous excuse. — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@AngelNUFC) May 24, 2020

If Poch is available we have to get him — Matthew Watson (@Mattack2392) May 24, 2020

Poch wants London or Barcelona or Madrid. His heart won’t be in it.

Rafa loves the North east. He’s been all over the world and still loved it here. He’s the one Newcastle should get back. — Mark Nixon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚫⚪ 🇸🇦 (@_Mark_Nixon_) May 24, 2020

Will actually lie in the middle of town and weep with joy if that happens — MandyStavelyDifferentGravy (@heatonjake1892) May 24, 2020

Yes please❤❤❤

Finish your project rafa — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 24, 2020

Rafa has a project to finish. He had the chance to walk away when we were relegated, he chose to stay. The players respect him, the good people of Newcastle love him, Rafa and financial backing is a match made in heaven 👍👌 — Richard Thornton (@richthestag) May 24, 2020

It’s Rafa all day long for me. He will win a cup fir us in the first 2 years. He is a born winner — Wilfred (@WilfredAchom) May 24, 2020

Have him back in a heart beat, he’s the perfect person to build the club from the ground up. — Peter 🇬🇧 🇮🇹 (@Rea_ctor) May 25, 2020

After being given very little to spend in the transfer market during the Mike Ashley era, Benitez would surely be itching at the chance to splash the cash under some new ownership at St James’ Park.

And given his previous ties with the club, the fan-base will be on side too, making it all the more fitting if he were to make his return this summer.