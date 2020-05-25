 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez wants St James' Park return

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 25/5/2020 | 12:10pm

So after leaving the club last summer, could Rafa Benitez make a heroic return to Newcastle in the coming weeks?

The Spaniard was replaced by Steve Bruce, but with the Magpies close to being taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed ownership, the current Newcastle boss’ future is up in the air.

And now, according to The Telegraph, Benitez is keen to make return to St James’ Park, and has already set his sights on the likes of John Stones and Ross Barkley as potential transfer targets to take with him.

After hearing about the update on Benitez, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest situation.

After being given very little to spend in the transfer market during the Mike Ashley era, Benitez would surely be itching at the chance to splash the cash under some new ownership at St James’ Park.

And given his previous ties with the club, the fan-base will be on side too, making it all the more fitting if he were to make his return this summer.

