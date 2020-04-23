Opinion: There could be an important lesson for Newcastle in Kouassi pursuit

Newcastle United are to rival Leeds United for Paris Saint-Germain teenager Tanguy Kouassi, according to Le10Sport.

What does the report say?

The 17-year-old made four starts for PSG in Ligue 1 prior to the suspension of the season and is able to play at centre-back or in a defensive midfield role.

While he has clearly impressed manager Thomas Tuchel, Kouassi is out of contract in the summer and this has alerted a number of clubs.

According to Le10Sport, Newcastle are interested in the young Frenchman’s signature and are set to rival Leeds United this summer.

The Magpies are in the midst of a prospective takeover by a Saudi-led consortium, which could see them invest heavily in the summer transfer window.

Fight on their hands

The interest surrounding Kouassi has grown in recent weeks and it is unlikely Newcastle will be the only side looking to sign the 17-year-old.

PSG are still trying to get him to sign a new contract, while the relationship between Leeds and the French giants could see them given the upper hand.

The Qatar Sports Investment group currently own PSG and are interested in acquiring a stake in Leeds.

If QSI do become involved in the Elland Road club they could allow Leeds to take the youngster on loan, proving a blow to Newcastle.

This would show Newcastle just how important relationships with Europe’s biggest clubs can be hugely beneficial and that just having loads of money may not always be the route to always getting what they want.