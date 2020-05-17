Newcastle fans react to Rob Draper’s major takeover update

When you’ve got a potential new footballing powerhouse looking to make a breakthrough, naturally, rival clubs are going to be very wary and skeptical about the whole things – and it appears Newcastle’s proposed takeover has left a few of their fellow Premier League sides worried.

According to Rob Draper for The Mail on Sunday, some sides in the top-flight are “expressing reservations about the league’s board clearing the deal”, and that they “are angry with the failure of the Saudi state to deal with TV station beoutQ, which is illegally pirating Premier League games”.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

And after hearing about Draper’s update on the club’s takeover, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

(Translation) Several premier leage clubs know they’ll never be able to compete in the transfer market so are looking for any excuse possible to stop it from happening — real jedi (@anothergamer77) May 17, 2020

Like piracy bothered them before 😂 they’re all just running scared because a sleeping giant is about to be woken. — Peter Wilkins (@peter2828) May 17, 2020

Its simple the clubs dont want us to be taken over — Lee Simpson (@LeeSimps10) May 17, 2020

I doubt they are concerned about the piracy issue, rather they are more concerned with a well run, well resourced Newcastle pushing for a top 6/4 position and breaking up that whole “top6” club thing. — Sport Washed نيوكاسل (@intheshadows38) May 17, 2020

Yeah, I’m sure it’s the piracy issue and not the fact they don’t want to be competing with another wealthy club. — BurstOfTheStar (@BurstOfTheStar) May 17, 2020

They need to sup it up and realise Newcastle are gonna be challenging again!! — Anth Sloan (@AnthonySloan2) May 17, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans simply slammed them for being jealous at the prospect of seeing the Magpies getting taken over.

Same clubs would accept the Saudi money if offered to them, acting like little school kids because someone has better toys than them!!! Pure jealousy plain and simple. — gary hakin (@garyhakin) May 17, 2020

I smell a bit of jealousy — justjoe (@theadventure267) May 17, 2020

The closer it becomes reality that Newcastle will get taken over and undergo a major transformation over these next few years, the more likely some of the more established sides in the Premier League are to being fearful.

Could Newcastle break the Premier League's 'big six'?

Yes Vote No Vote

The battle for the European places are already hotly-contested, and adding another side into that mix, only makes things far more difficult for the top-flight’s elite.