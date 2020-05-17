 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Rob Draper's major takeover update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 02:45pm

When you’ve got a potential new footballing powerhouse looking to make a breakthrough, naturally, rival clubs are going to be very wary and skeptical about the whole things – and it appears Newcastle’s proposed takeover has left a few of their fellow Premier League sides worried.

According to Rob Draper for The Mail on Sunday, some sides in the top-flight are “expressing reservations about the league’s board clearing the deal”, and that they “are angry with the failure of the Saudi state to deal with TV station beoutQ, which is illegally pirating Premier League games”.

And after hearing about Draper’s update on the club’s takeover, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of Newcastle fans simply slammed them for being jealous at the prospect of seeing the Magpies getting taken over.

The closer it becomes reality that Newcastle will get taken over and undergo a major transformation over these next few years, the more likely some of the more established sides in the Premier League are to being fearful.

Could Newcastle break the Premier League's 'big six'?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The battle for the European places are already hotly-contested, and adding another side into that mix, only makes things far more difficult for the top-flight’s elite.

