Newcastle fans react to interest in Schalke ace Weston McKennie

Since the Premier League’s restart last month, Newcastle have enjoyed a fine run of form, losing just once in four games, and that too to Manchester City.

Steve Bruce’s side have picked up seven points from a possible nine in the Premier League, including a resounding 4-1 win away at Bournemouth last time out. And with the club still in the process of being taken over and finally ending the reign of Mike Ashley, things are beginning to look up for the Magpies.

And according to German publication Bild, the Tyneside club are eyeing a move for Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie this summer as they look to bring in reinforcements ahead of next season.

The report claims that Schalke are facing financial problems that could see some of their prized assets leave, and that along with Newcastle, fellow Premier League side Everton are also said to be in the running to sign him.

After hearing about the links to the 6 foot 1 McKennie, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Scenes of true — Mitch⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@mitch_nufc1892) July 2, 2020

Now that would be an unreal signing — Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) July 2, 2020

Whoa, would love to get him. Maybe DeAndre can do a little recruiting for us:) — Chris Colwell (@ChrisX666) July 2, 2020

We need this man!! 🤞 — Newcastle USA 🇺🇸 (@NewcastleYankee) July 3, 2020

I beg please — Jon #BlackLivesMatter (@jmbagay) July 3, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans talked up his defensive work, describing him as someone who can “read the game well” and “loves a tackle” – this season in the Bundesliga, he has averaged an impressive 1.6 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game.

Would be a great signing, young players that is a leader and cna read the game well! — Tommy #2HYPE (@Tommy2HYPE) July 3, 2020

Class player.. loves a tackle and a yellow card! — Jonny Pegler (@Jonnypeg89) July 2, 2020

Another Magpies fan meanwhile even claimed that McKennie could go on to be another N’Golo Kante.

Don’t believe it but I wish it was true. This kid is brilliant and will get better. Could be another N’Golo Kante — 6944Colin (@6944colin) July 3, 2020

With the future of Matty Longstaff uncertain amid suggestions Serie A side Udinese have offered him a way out of Tyneside, bringing in a new midfielder to either help replace him or just add to their current options is surely high up on the agenda.

And with 91 first-team appearances under his belt for Schalke, McKennie has already built up considerable experience playing in the Bundesliga.

At just 21 too, McKennie could still represent the future of Newcastle’s midfield, and judging by the reaction of most of these Magpies fans, it’s a signing that would have a lot of people excited.