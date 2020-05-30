Luke Edwards delivers major update on Steve Bruce’s future

After replacing Rafa Benitez as Newcastle boss last summer, Steve Bruce has enjoyed a relatively impressive campaign in the dugout at St James’ Park, ensuring the Magpies sit well above the Premier League drop zone.

The Tyneside club in fact remain just six points behind eighth-placed Tottenham, and are well on course to finish in the top ten provided they pick up some key wins in the final weeks of the campaign.

But whilst Bruce has done well at the helm, he may not get the chance to lead the Magpies out next season.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Newcastle’s proposed takeover could be officially completed very soon, and naturally, there have been suggestions that the Saudi-backed consortium have got their own managerial targets lined up – the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri have been among the names to have been mentioned.

Now, after a post from NUFCgallowgate on Twitter suggested that they have a feeling Bruce may be kept on, The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards added that despite him signing a three-year contract, the new owners may look to replace him.

And Bruce signed a three year contract… still think new owners would want their own man though — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 30, 2020

With new owners potentially coming in, it’s understandable for them to want to put their own stamp on things.

And unfortunately for Bruce, he simply doesn’t possess the kind of name or reputation that a manager like Pochettino or Allegri does.

But if given the chance to continue until the end of the season, Bruce may fancy his chances of impressing the owners enough to keep him.